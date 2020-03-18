Two stores with State College area locations are designating times for shoppers who could be most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday, Giant Food Stores will open only for customers who are age 60 and over 6 a.m.-7 a.m. daily, allowing older customers to shop in a less crowded environment and improve the social distancing that is advised to prevent the spread of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

At Target, the first hour of business every Wednesday will be reserved for elderly shoppers and individuals with underlying health issues.

Giant has reduced its overall hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to allow staff more time to sanitize stores, unload deliveries and stock shelves. The Giant Company president Nicholas Bertram said in a statement that for the 6-7 a.m. hour, customers will not be asked for identification, but "we ask that you please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors. Store team members do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group."

Bertram said stores receive shipments and restock throughout the day. Giant has also placed a limit of two on high-demand items such as paper products and disinfectants.

In State College, Giant has stores at 2121 S. Atherton St. and 255 Northland Center

Target also is reducing its store hours to allow more time for restocking and cleaning. State College stores at 315 Colonnade Boulevard and 201 W. Beaver Ave. are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

"We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

"In addition to these changes, we’re fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. We’ll continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need."