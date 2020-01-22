ELLEN MATIS often thought about a coworking and event space in Bellefonte, and now her dream is reality at Studio 1795. Photo courtesy of S&K Photography

Downtown Bellefonte has a new space for coworking and events at Studio 1795.

Located at 122 S. Allegheny St., No.2, the studio has long been on the mind of Ellen Matis, director of Downtown Bellefonte Inc. and the founder of the social media company, Hello Social.

“The idea of creating a community space where people could cowork during the day and use the space on evenings and weekends has been one I’ve had in mind for a while,” said Matis. “By day, we’re offering remote workers, freelancers and business owners the opportunity to get out of the house and work from a really inspiring environment; and on evenings and weekends the space will be hosting workshops as well as leasing out for private events.”

The warm and inviting studio is a joint effort with her husband, Sean Yoder. Matis herself knows how important it is for people looking to start and grow their own business to have professional space for meetings, make calls and find ideas … after all, Hello Social got its start at local business incubator Bellefonte SpringBoard just a few years back.

Bellefonte SpringBoard is now located at Studio 1795. SpringBoard has changed its model so that it focuses on offering workshops and resources to the local business community. It’ll help aspiring, new and existing business owners start or scale their businesses for no or little cost, Matis said. Through its partnership with Studio 1795, any client that works with SpringBoard has the ability to cowork at the newly opened studio.

Coworking hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If someone is planning to be here regularly, they should start a membership on our website; otherwise, drop-in passes are $10 per day,” said Matis. She said it will also provide a variety of workshops.

“We have a ton of workshops lined up on our website: www.studio1795.com. These are everything from a chunky blanket knitting workshops to understanding your business finances. (The workshops) are for a wide variety of audiences,” said Matis.

The name of the space is meant to tie to Bellefonte’s history and the idea that it is a creative space.

“Studio is a word that I feel like creatives are drawn to, and with the space’s natural light, large windows and view overlooking downtown, it truly does feel like a studio of sort,” said Matis. “1795 is the year that Bellefonte was settled, tying in to our focus on community engagement.”

The idea to include an event space came when Matis had trouble finding somewhere for her bridal shower just this past year. Now, there will be another option in Bellefonte and Centre County for those who need a space for a party, meeting, demonstration or practically any other type of gathering.

“We welcome rentals of the space on evenings and weekends for private parties. They’re perfect for showers or birthday parties; or even your company cocktail party,” said Matis. “We’ve even had an inquiry about hosting a small wedding here and we’re happy to accommodate unique events like that.”

All of this adds up to another part of what makes Bellefonte so great, said Matis.

“I think that, as a whole, many community organizations have put a focus on highlighting our downtown and community engagement. This space was designed with those two things definitely in mind, and we want it to become a part of Bellefonte’s continued growth,” she said. “Bellefonte is a really unique community and the Studio is just a small part of what makes this a really cool place to live and do business.”