STATE COLLEGE — Never mind about spring: Local families will be looking ahead to summer on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Mount Nittany Middle School.

The 15th annual Summer Youth Fair, a free event sponsored by the State College Area School District’s community education department, will give them plenty of options for the season.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families will have their choice of activities — including music, dance, camps, arts and crafts, sports, and martial arts — from among more than 60 local youth program providers, the area’s largest such gathering.

“It amazes me every year what there is to do around this area,” Community Education Coordinator Shannon Messick said.

As in past years, concession sales will benefit the State College Rotary Club.

In case of inclement weather, the make-up date will be Feb. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mount Nittany. Details regarding a cancellation due to weather will be posted on the community education website.