A proposal to make the 100 block of South Allen Street a pedestrian plaza for two months this summer has new life, less than a month after it was narrowly voted down by State College Borough Council.

As council welcomed two new members at its organizational meeting on Monday afternoon, former council President Evan Myers moved to re-introduce the Summers on Allen proposal at council's next meeting on Jan. 13.

The proposal was defeated in a 4-3 vote on Dec. 16, but Myers and the two other councilmen who voted for it, Dan Murphy and new council President Jesse Barlow, are optimistic it will pass this time around with a new council voting on it.

Proposed by Centre Foundation, which received a $135,000 grant from the Knight Foundation's donor-advised fund for the project, and Brad and Andrea Groznik of Groznik PR, the plaza would include landscaping, a mix of seating, a small stage and a kids play area from May 11 to July 3, to be followed by Central PA 4th Fest and set up for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Several restaurants would apply for permits for expanded outdoor seating while the street was closed to vehicle traffic. Regular summer events that occur during the closure period — such as Rotary Ice Cream Fest, Jana Marie Foundation's J.A.M. Fest, Happy Valley Music Fest and Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest — would be incorporated along with a slate of additional programming from the project organizers, Downtown State College Improvement District and other community partners.

Organizers have also developed plans to accommodate deliveries with affected businesses.

Two members who voted against it — David Brown and Catherine Dauler — left council on Monday. New council members Deanna Behring, an assistant dean in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, and Peter Marshall, a former borough manager, were sworn in. One of the newcomers could prove to be the swing vote that changes the outcome.

Myers, Murphy and Barlow all said they intend to vote in favor of the proposal once again. Behring, meanwhile, said she is inclined to vote in favor of it. She said making downtown appealing to more people is one of her goals and she has tried to learn as much as possible about the proposal since it was introduced last year.

"I'm all for the Summers on Allen experiment to see if that adds a new spark to our community in terms of more people coming to the downtown, more people recognizing State College as an innovative place that they want to live for the long-term," she said.

"I think it’s an experiment that we should consider again. My only hesitation is to make sure we have good metrics of success. How will we know if it’s successful? I’d love to have some baseline data from which to work to measure the impact on our businesses. I don’t think we’ll have that, so what else can we use and what can we agree on as a group to think about whether this was a successful experiment and one that is worth repeating or not?"

A plan for measuring success is one of conditions proposed by the borough if it is approved.

Marshall, meanwhile, said he believes at the moment there is not enough information available about potential impacts on traffic and businesses.

"We need a lot more information before we cut off one of the main travel access streets," Marshall said. "That is the busiest business street in the borough. It’s also a direct connection between College Avenue, Westerly Parkway and Atherton Street. We shouldn’t be just changing that without really looking at facts to find out whether there are things that are a problem and if there are what can we do to mitigate it. I don’t think that should be done quickly."

Brad Groznik said that 20 of 22 impacted businesses signed off in favor of the temporary pedestrian plaza. At a public hearing on Dec. 2 representatives of the two establishments not in favor — Rapid Transit Sports and Woodring's Floral Gardens — said they believed closing the street to traffic for two months would be a significant detriment to their businesses.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer, who voted against the proposal, said she was surprised after the hearing, where a number of community members spoke in favor, to hear from many residents who were against it.

Councilwoman Janet Engeman also joined Brown, Dauler and Lafer in voting against the proposal.

Among the concerns raised were impacts on traffic, business and safety, as well as that there might not be sufficient programming to draw visitors.

An emergency lane is built into the design of the plaza, and Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS both indicated they could manage response and push water barriers out of the way in the event of an emergency, Lafer said she was not convinced that they would have enough space to operate and that they would be delayed in responding. She added she did not want to put businesses at risk of losing customers.

Brown said while he wasn't opposed to the concept, he worried about adding to traffic problems in the borough. Dauler said she was concerned not enough programming was being planned to draw people downtown on a regular basis through the closure.

Barlow, Murphy and Myers all said after Monday's meeting that they believe the various concerns raised have already been addressed by the organizers.

"It’s at least the second year, perhaps the third year, this proposal has been discussed in conversation with borough staff, so the folks that are organizing and coordinating have done a lot of work to address the concerns that have been brought up in this conversation and all the conversations prior," Murphy said. "I do think they’ve done their due diligence too talk to the right people and work with the proper individuals in the borough and the Centre Region to make sure those issues are addressed. I do believe they’ve put forth that effort."

Myers said that since the December vote he and others have been "inundated" with messages from community members who were disappointed the plaza was not approved. He added that if it is going to happen it needs to be approved soon to give organizers enough time to plan.

"I think we need to make downtown a destination and we need to bring folks here," Myers said. "I think that’s what makes downtown kind of a vital and vibrant place. Anything we can do to experiment with that… here we have a situation where it’s for a limited period of time. It’s all paid for. We can judge it, look at the metrics and make the decision if we want to do stuff like this again for longer periods of time. It comes at the perfect time with the perfect backing. So I’m not sure why not. It seems just about every business owner on the street is in favor of it but two. The feedback I’ve gotten from other business owners and Downtown State College leadership is that they all back it. So let’s try it."

Myers said he expects there to be a public hearing prior to a vote, but he expects the process to move quickly.

"I’m optimistic it will get passed," he said.