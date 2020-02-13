THE STATE COLLEGE Sunrise Rotary Club has brought “love, happiness and a little bit of sunshine” with its Hearts for State fundraiser, which displays messages of love on banners around town. The banners will remain up until Feb. 28. Photo by Vincent Corso | Centre County Gazette

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club is helping to spread the love this Valentine’s Day season with its Hearts for State College project, which displays banners of personal messages around the borough.

“It is truly our goal to bring love, happiness and a little bit of sunshine to our cold winter gray days while being able to create a fundraiser,” said Tiffany Mathias, who is spearheading the project for the club. “I like to think of it as helping Cupid spread love.”

The banners were hung on Feb. 9 and will remain on display through Feb. 28. They allow people and businesses to show their love for that special someone with a personalized message on heart banners throughout downtown State College. Proceeds from the project will benefit the club’s efforts to support the community and nonprofit organizations across the region. The banners were purchased by businesses and community members for $50.

“The goal of Sunrise Rotary Club is to display messages of love throughout downtown during the Valentine’s Day season,” said Mathias. “I love the idea of a partner buying a heart for their loved one, taking them to dinner downtown and surprising their love with a valentine message. Others in our club are buying hearts for family members and going on a scavenger hunt to find them. Businesses are using this opportunity to support our nonprofit while creating extra visibility during the season of love.”

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club is committed to making a difference in the community and the world by helping community nonprofits, hosting foreign exchange students and being a part of a global community of 33,000 Rotarian clubs working to end polio.

The club meets most Wednesdays from 7:15 to 8 a.m. for fellowship, breakfast and an informative and interesting presentation from a guest speaker. Meetings are held upstairs in the Beaver Room at the Hotel State College, 100 W. College Ave.