The Taco Bell in downtown State College closed on Wednesday.

"We are closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please feel free to visit one of our other locations," a sign on the door of the 310 E. College Ave. location said.

The restaurant name and logo also were removed from the storefront. Taco Bell media relations could not be reached for immediate comment.

Previously located on the 300 block of West College Avenue, the fast food franchise moved to its East College Avenue location in 2011.

Two other Taco Bells are located in the Centre Region at 100 Rolling Ridge Drive in Hills Plaza and 397 Benner Pike. A third is currently under construction at 1909 N. Atherton St.