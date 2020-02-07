This Valentine’s Day, Taproot Kitchen is baking up biscotti, cakelets, truffles and jammy cookies to help area residents celebrate the sweet holiday, according to a press release.

Through its “Share the Love” sale, Taproot is offering boxes of treats for sale to be picked up Feb. 13 or 14, just in time for gifting to a loved one. Featuring cranberry-pistachio biscotti, dark chocolate truffles, strawberry jam thumbprint cookies and lemon flower cakelets, the boxes are $25 for a small, serving one to two people, and $40 for a large, serving four to five.

Orders can be placed until Feb. 12. For more information and to order online, visit taprootkitchen.org/event/share-the-love-baked-goods-fundraiser.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Taproot Kitchen, a nonprofit culinary venture whose main ingredients are people and produce: a diverse and inclusive community of volunteers, job-seekers and employees, and fresh food gleaned from local farms, markets and its own community garden.

Together with a network of partners, Taproot Kitchen shares its enthusiasm for healthy local food, has collective expertise in food preparation, and has a strong desire to work, grow and provide excellent catering services.

Through its catering events, Taproot creates opportunities for individuals with disabilities and mental illness to productively engage with the broader community.