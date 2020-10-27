TaQuan Woodley has de-committed from Penn State men’s basketball following the announcement of former coach Pat Chambers’ resignation.

The Camden, N.J. standout announced his decision in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

He cited Chambers' departure as the main reason for reopening his recruitment. He also made it clear that he was not opposed to returning to Happy Valley, but that he wanted to consider all of his options before making a final decision.

"While I remain open to considering Penn State University, the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff has led me to conclude that I need to consider the full range of options available to me at this time," Woodley wrote.

Woodley, a 6-foot-7 power forward, is the first recruit to reopen his recruiting after the university announced there would be a coaching change. The other two recruits, Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Houston Mallette, have not as of yet announced any decisions about leaving.

According to 247sports.com, Woodley had received offers from Rutgers, South Carolina, and Temple before committing to Penn State. It is unknown if he will continue to look at those schools as he reopens his commitment.