Holiday displays remain in place at The Arboretum at Penn State until January. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State

Happy Friday, Happy Valley!

With Hanukkah starting on Sunday and Christmas just a few days a way, you'll find holiday events around the area, including a live Nativity, Centre Dance's "The Nutcracker," a Holiday Sing, the Grand Menorah Lighting, "It's a Wonderful Life," "A Christmas Carol" and more.

We've featured some highlights below.

There is plenty more around the region for you to enjoy and you can find it all on our calendar page. Explore the weekend's events and add your own if it isn't listed. Or see our Bar Tour and Movies pages for more options this weekend or anytime.

Live Nativity

This 20-minute outdoor live presentation with narration and music of the Nativity story features live animals and characters, at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Eagle Towing & Recovery, 1049 S. Eagle Valley Rd., Milesburg. Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church presents the free program. Bleacher seating available. Dress warm.

The Nutcracker

Centre Dance adds its own special twist to the timeless holiday story of "The Nutcracker," with performers ranging in age from toddlers to adults complement the traditional ballet with a variety of dance styles. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The State Theatre.

Holiday Sing

Nittany Valley Children's Choir's three ensembles will perform their holiday concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Recital Hall of Music Building I, University Park.

Penn State Basketball

Ranked for the first time since 1996, the Penn State men's basketball team hosts Central Connecticut State at 6 p.m. Friday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Breakfast with Santa

The Corner Room, 100 W. College Ave., hosts breakfast with Santa 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday. No reservations necessary; just stop in for breakfast for your chance to meet Santa and take a free photo.

Winter Family Discovery Day

Enjoy free activities for children of all ages during Welcome to My Window: A Winter Family Discovery Day from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellefonte Community Children's Garden and the Centre County Library Community Room, 203 N. Allegheny St. Families can make bird-friendly ornaments and learn about birds in the winter. Help hang the ornaments on trees in the Children’s Garden or take them home to feed the birds. Children can make birdy binoculars to watch the birds, learn how to hear birds’ voices at the feeder, and record birds in a special backyard journal.

Holiday Harp Concert

Green Drake Gallery and Arts Center, 101-B W. Main St., Millheim, hosts its annual holiday concert with professional harpist Anne Sullivan and guests, at 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 at the door. For reservations, stop by in advance.

Lady Lion Basketball

The Penn State women's basketball team hosts Sacred Heart at noon on Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Penn State welcomes the community to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at the annual State College menorah lighting, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bill Welch Plaza outside the Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St. A performance by by the award-winning M Twirling Team will be followed by the lighting of the menorah. A reception inside will follow with hot latkes, donuts, chocolate coins, menorah kits, music, raffles, crafts and more.

It’s a Wonderful Life

The State Theatre screens Frank Capra's holiday classic starring Jimmy Stewart at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Monday.

A Christmas Carol

Ted Christopher presents a reading of Charles Dickens beloved classic, A Christmas Carol, at 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at The State Theatre. The book, which celebrated its 175th anniversary last year, has become a staple of the holiday tradition. Listen to the story of the miserly old Scrooge as he is given one last chance at redemption on a memorable Christmas Eve.