Marc Cohn will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at The State Theatre. Photo by Thoughtmatters [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Happy Friday, Happy Valley!

It's a weekend of concerts, with shows by Marc Cohn, Billy Price Band, Jake Shimabukuro & Sierra Hull, State College Area Municipal Band and Penn State performers. You'll also find art, dance, film, community events and Valentine's Day fun.

We've compiled some highlights below.

This isn't all that's happening, either. There is plenty more around the area for you to enjoy and you can find it all on our calendar page. Explore the weekend's events and add your own if it isn't listed. Or see our Bar Tour and Movies pages for more options this weekend or anytime.

FRIDAY

Art After Hours

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Penn State's Palmer Museum of Art from 6 to 9 p.m., with art-inspired games, flower-making, mocktails an art-inspired poetry reading (6 p.m.), and a love-inspired musical tours of the museum (7 and 8 p.m.).

The Love Cabaret

Penn State performance ensemble The Singing Lions present their annual winter cabaret at 7:30 p.m. in 102 Forum. Themed "The Love Cabaret," the show will feature a wide variety of songs from musical theater to pop. $3 for students/$4.98 non-students.

Schubert-Fest

Voice students from Penn State's School of Music perform a joint program of music by Franz Schubert at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall of Music Building I.

Django and The Harder They Come

A free night of music and movies presented by King Cobra Tattoo at The State Theatre starts at 7 p.m. DJs will spin ska, reggae, and rocksteady while the 1960s spaghetti western "Django" plays on the big screen. That will be followed by a screening of the 1972 classic "The Harder They Come." Reggae vinyl also will be for sale from Stax of Trax.

SATURDAY

Cornhole Tournament

Bags fly at 10 a.m. for the third annual Cornhole Tournament at the Ramada Inn, benefiting Centre Region Parks and Rec. Bring your own bag and partner. Full food and bar service will be available. Cash payouts for the top four teams in the competitive division and top three in the social division. $40 per team. Register in advance or at the door.

Fun in the Snow at Black Mo

There might not be much snow on the ground but there's plenty of fun to be had at Black Moshannon State Park's winter celebration. Make fake snow at the Environmental Learning Center, take part in a scavenger hunt, check out an ice fishing demo, see owls at the Warming Hut, join in the wildlife hike and more. See the schedule here.

Wine & Chocolate Pairings

Bring your Valentine or friends to Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall, to enjoy pairings of award-winning wines at Asher's chocolates from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets ($9.95)

Wedding for Good

B94.5 morning hosts Jason Browne and Angela Steco host this matrimonial-themed fundraiser to benefit local mental health initiatives. The "ceremony" is at 4 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown, 137 E. Beaver Ave., and is free to attend. It will include activities, performances and dancing. The reception at Hyatt Place, 219 W. Beaver Ave. starts with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by food, cake, comedy, games, a flower toss, giveaways, music and dancing. Both events are family-friendly. Reception tickets are $25 a person.

Infusion 2020

Nine dance teams from around the country take the stage at 6 p.m. in Eisenhower Auditorium for Infusion 2020, a nonprofit intercollegiate South Asian dance competition in which teams vie for oints for the national championships, Bollywood America and Legends, and cash prizes. Tickets are $8 for Penn State students/$10 youth/$20 adult. Proceeds benefit THON and the Environmental Defense Fund.

Billy Price Band

Pittsburgh-native and Blues Music Award-winning blue-eyed soul man Billy Price heads to Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. in Millheim, for an 8 p.m. show. SRO tickets are $15.

Marc Cohn

A Grammy winner for his soulful hit "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn has built a long-running career as a compelling singer-songwriter, a deft storyteller and composer rooted in rhythm and blues, soul and gospel. He visits The State Theatre for an 8 p.m. show. with special guest Steven Leaf. Tickets ($46/$51)

SUNDAY

TEDxPSU

Ten speakers will share their groundbreaking ideas at the 10th annual TEDxPSU, 1-4 p.m. at Schwab Auditorium. This year's event features the theme "Continuum" and the lineup includes former Penn State and NFL football player and advocate for pediatric cancer awareness Devon Still. Tickets are $3 for students/$4 general public and are available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the HUB-Robeson Center or at the door at Schwab on Sunday.

Valentine's Concert

Join the State College Area Municipal Band from 3-4:30 p.m. at Mount Nittany Middle School for their annual Valentine's Day concert, exploring expressions of love through music from Sousa to the Beatles and everything in between. Admission is free, donations are welcome.

Jake Shimabukuro & Sierra Hull

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro delivers awe-inspiring performances of music ranging from jazz, blues and rock to bluegrass, classical and folk, all with virtuosity, deep musicality and an entertainer’s flair. Sierra Hull made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10 and 18 years later she's a seasoned singer-songwriter and acclaimed mandolinist — the first woman ever named Mandolinist of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards — whose worked with icons of country, folk and bluegrass. Shimabukuro and Hull hit The State Theatre stage at 8 p.m. Tickets ($50/$55)