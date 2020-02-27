We Banjo 3 will perform on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at The State Theatre in State College. Photo by Martin Ufford/Provided

TGIF is StateCollege.com's look at weekend highlights around Happy Valley. For more to see and do, visit our calendar page Bar Tour and Movies listings for more options this weekend or anytime.

SCCT: Girls Night Out

State College Community Theatre performs its first show of 2020, "Girls Night Out," a murder mystery, at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Arena Bar & Grill, 1521 Martin St.

Angels in America

Penn State Centre Stage presents Tony Kushner's seminal play "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Playhouse Theatre, University Park. Celebrating its 25th year, "Angels in America" is among the most ambitious contemporary dramas, a watershed moment in American theater that tackles AIDS, McCarthyism, immigration and more set against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980s. Performances continue March 2-5.

Barry Long & Work Songs

Barry Long, chair of the music department at Bucknell, is joined by David Pope, Joshua Davis and Phil Haynes for a Jazz in the Attic performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The State Theatre. Work Songs draws upon the spirituals and freedom songs that were important to the civil rights movement to provoke improvised responses in combination with works from Charles Mingus, Max Roach and John Coltrane.

We Banjo 3

Ireland's We Banjo 3 brings their Celtgrass sound to The State Theatre for an 8 p.m. show on Friday. Blending Celtic, bluegrass and folk pop, the Galway trio has emerged on the world stage to critical and popular acclaim since releasing their debut album in 2012.

Agrippina

The State Theatre presents the Metropolitan Opera HD Live Broadcast of "Agrippina," Handel’s tale of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome, at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. Penn State Opera Theatre artistic director Ted Christopher will deliver a talk at 12:15 p.m.

Winter Carnival

Centre Region Parks and Recreation will hold its third annual Winter Carnival from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Blue Spring Park, 230 Wagner Street, Boalsburg. The free outdoor fun will feature crafts, games, snacks, fires and, depending on conditions, ice rink activities. Be sure to dress for the weather.

Leap Year Dance

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County Jazz Band hosts a Leap Year Dance, with the 16-piece band playing swing, rock, latin, funk and standards from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at UUFCC, 780 Waupelani Drive. Proceeds will benefit Interfaith Human Services.

Road to Wrestlemania

WWE superstars return to the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins; Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy & The AOP; RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka in a Triple Threat Match; Ricochet, a special appearance by Shayna Baszler and more.

Acoustic Brew

Local virtuosos Andy Tolins, Richard Sleigh and Bill Stetz team up for an evening of blues, roots music and more as part of the Acoustic Brew concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Center for Well-Being, 123 Mt. Nittany Road, Lemont.

Dances of My Land

Penn State student organizations The Society for Indian Music and Arts and Nritya will showcase classical dance traditions of India through performances by current and former students and community members from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Flex Theatre in the HUB-Robeson Center, University Park. For advance ticket purchases call (814) 826-5602.

Musical Reflections

James Lyon, professor of violin at Penn State and concert, presents "Mirrors in the Mirror: An Afternoon of Musical Reflections" at 3 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the UUFCC Music Series, 780 Waupelani Drive. Lyon, who is concertmaster for Penn's Woods Festival Orchestraand the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, will be joined by pianist Svetlana Rodionova and on one piece by French hornist Matt Patton for a program featuring reflective music that draws on the traditions from many religions and cultures.

Rachel Baiman with Mike Wheeler

Best known as one half of fiddle duo 10 String Symphony, Nashville-based Americana songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman received critical acclaim for her 2017 solo folk release "Shame." She'll perform with her trio at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks, 100 W. Main St, Millheim, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, joined by collaborator and fellow Nashville singer-songwriter Mike Wheeler, who teams with Baiman on the new EP "Countin' on You."

Reel Big Fish

Ska-punk stalwarts Reel Big Fish, who hooked mainstream audiences amid the third-wave ska boom of the late 1990s, head to Stage West (formerly Re//Bar), 420 E. College Ave., for a 7 p.m. show on Sunday with special guests Keep Flying and Big D and the Kids Table.