Keller Williams will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at The State Theatre in State College. Photo by C. Taylor Crothers

Happy Friday, Happy Valley!

It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's time for First Friday, a celebration of art, music and all that downtown State College has to offer.

You'll also find a busy weekend at the Nittany Mall, with a Wildlife Festival and Harry Potter Day. At The State Theatre there's back-to-back nights of great music from Keller Williams and the Wood Brothers. Penn State basketball and women's hockey have big Saturday afternoons in store, Valentine's Day fun hits early and more.

We've compiled some highlights below.

This isn't all that's happening, either. There is plenty more around the area for you to enjoy and you can find it all on our calendar page. Explore the weekend's events and add your own if it isn't listed. Or see our Bar Tour and Movies pages for more options this weekend or anytime.

FRIDAY

First Friday

Downtown State College's monthly celebration returns from 5-8 p.m. with a STEAM–based workshop for all ages at Woskob Family Gallery, fused glass class at The Makery (6-8 p.m.), East Coast swing workshop at Central PA Dance Workshop (7-8 p.m.), refreshments and activities at Appalachian Outdoors, artist of the month reception at theDowntown State College Improvement District office, a reception for artwork by Ben Saggese at The State Theatre with music by the Fraser Street Saxes (5-7 p.m.), a Valentine's party at Three Little Birds Boutique, a reception for artwork by Ruth Kazez at The Expect More Store (5:30-7:30 p.m.), an emerging artist event featuring Anchor & Arrow and Saint's Cafe coffee and tea at 3 Dots Downtown, and featured work by Penn State drawing and painting senior Rebecca Poarch at the Art Alliance Gallery Downtown. See more details here.

SATURDAY

Pink Day at Way Fruit Farm

In time for Valentine's Day and in support of Pink Zone's fight against cancer, Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda, is celebrating everything pink from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Make your own caramel apple bar with all the pink toppings and sample and buy Pink Lady apples, try a "Pinkie Pie" whoopie pie snack. Plus, enjoy a bonfire while roasting marshmallows for s'mores, meet GivLocal to find out how you can make a difference in our community with your everyday purchases. Way will donate $1 to Pink Zone for each "Pink Purchase" made on Saturday.

Wildlife Festival

Meet a sloth, alligator, porcupine, armadillo, opossum, giant lizard, giant python, tarantula and much more as the Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education's Wildlife Festival returns to the Nittany Mall, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival features the new exhibit "The Diversity of Living Things," Emmy-winning Eric the Reptile Guy, two highly interactive, 30-minute educational programs that will rotate 15 minutes apart each day, and many staff members with animals to interact with. See ticket pricing and special presentation times here.

Harry Potter Day

Also at the Nittany Mall, Harry Potter Day is back from 1-5 p.m., with the Sorting Hat and teaching spells, Pin the Scar on Harry Potter, iron-on patches, wands, spell book activities, the Penn State Renaissance Club performing human chess match, butter beer provided by Happy Wraps, a Harry Potter themed electric train display, hands-on critter displays from Critter Connection, fencing demonstrations a Nittany Fencing, air-brush tattoos provided by KNB inflatables and five-minute drawings by Monster D.

Centre County Reads Concert

Join central Pennsylvania Celtic band Callanish at 2 p.m. at Green Drake Gallery and Arts Center, 101 W. Main St. in Millheim, for an educational concert to celebrate the kickoff of Centre County Reads and this year's selection "Charming Billy."

Penn State Women's Hockey

Penn State women's hockey hosts Robert Morris at 2 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena, and admission includes lots of family-friendly activities such as face-painting, balloon animals, caricature drawings, and a post-game skate with the team.

Family Valentine's Dance

An afternoon of dancing, family fun and tasty treats, from 3-5 p.m. at the Bellefonte YMCA, 125 W. High St. $8 per child for YMCA members and $12 for non-members. $1 per additional participant. Contact Steve Greecher at [email protected] for more information.

Penn State Basketball

Riding a five-game win streak and in the hunt for a Big Ten title, Penn State men's basketball hosts Minnesota for a 4 p.m. tip at the Bryce Jordan Center. It's "Everyone Is Awesome Day," with T-shirts for the first 500 children 12 and under and 70 organizations supporting individuals with special needs will be involved with activities pregame, throughout the contest and halftime. The first 2,000 fans receive a copy of the new book "Lamar's Climb: A Journey to Happy Valley" which illustrates Pennsylvania geography through Lamar Stevens journey to Penn State and was colored by individuals with special needs. Less than 1,000 general public tickets remain for the game as of Thursday.

St. Valentine's Day Massacre

Join State College Area Roller Derby as they celebrate their 10th year with an epic face-off between the Pennsyltucky Punishers and Mount Nittany Mayhem at Penn Skates, 2210 High Tech Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first whistle is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and kids 10 and under get in free.

Keller Williams

Genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Keller Williams will bring his signature solo looping show to The State Theatre for an 8 p.m. show. With a prolific career spanning 25 studio albums over 25 years, he has built a reputation for his dynamic and unpredictable solo performances, where he creates samples on the fly using a special looping effect live on stage, playing both original songs and select covers to create a unique experience of alt-folk and electronica. Tickets.

SUNDAY

Bridal Expo

The Central PA Bridal Expo is the longest running bridal show in the area. From noon to 4 p.m. at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, you'll find fresh ideas, helpful advice, special deals and big discounts, with dozens of exhibitors covering all of your wedding needs on hand. Pre-register, find a full list of vendors and more at bridalexpocentralpa.com.

Daddy-Daughter Dance

YMCA of Centre County hosts its Daddy-Daughter Dance, an afternoon of dancing, crafts and sweet treats from 1-3 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel, 1450 S. Atherton St. Pre-registration is required.

Pink Zone Game

Penn State women's basketball hosts its 14th-annual Play4Kay Game Benefiting Pink Zone on Sunday Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. when the Lady Lions face Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Front Country

San Francisco roots-pop band Front Country stops at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks, 100 W. Main St., Millheim for a 5 p.m. Don't let the name fool you: these multi-instrumentalist songwriters aren't bound by genre, blending mountain music, power pop, bluegrass, classic rock and modern country and influences and more to stake unique ground in the American roots music scene. Tickets.

The Wood Brothers

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers head to The State Theatre for a 7 p.m. show. Chris Wood won a legion of fans as a third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. After 15 years on separate paths, the brothers joined forces with drummer Jano Rix and since 2006 have been producing acclaimed roots music that bridges folk, blues and jazz. Tickets