Happy Friday, Happy Valley!

The weekend ahead has plenty to check out, including concerts, a world premiere by dance company Step Afrika!, Oscar-nominated short films, benefit events and more.

We've compiled some highlights below.

This isn't all that's happening, either.

Art & Chocolate Winter Gala

The annual Art & Chocolate Winter Gala, 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada State College Conference Center, 1450 S, Atherton St., is ClearWater Conservancy’s signature fundraising event. Enjoy an evening of chocolaty sweets provided by area restaurants and caterers, Otto's beer and Barrel 21 cocktail samples, and participate in an incredible auction that features a medley of artwork donated by local artisans. $50 registration online or at the door.

Oscar-Nominated Short Films

The State Theatre hosts three nights of 2020 Oscar-nominated short films, at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Night one is animated shorts, night two is live action, and the showcase wraps up on Sunday with documentaries.

Step Afrika!

Step Afrika!, the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, performs the world premiere of “Drumfolk” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Eisenhower Auditorium. Stepping blends percussive dance styles , African traditional dance and influences from various other dance and art forms, and the Washington, D.C., troupe, which is marking its 25th year, is known for integrating songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation into its productions. [Tickets]

Kirk Reese Trio

An active part of the jazz scene in Pennsylvania for nearly years who has performed alongside numerous legendary jazz artists, Kirk Reese is joined by Steve Meashey and Jeff Stabley for a Jazz in the Attic performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The State Theatre.

An Evening with Female Songwriters

Webster's Bookstore & Cafe, 133 E. Beaver Ave., welcomes Athena & the Night Owls and Jazz Kat for a night of dance music featuring female songwriters at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The show will benefit the family of local musician Jackie Brown, whose daughter is battling a rare disease. $15 admission/$10 student includes dinner and two drink tickets.

Porgy and Bess

The State Theatre hosts the Metropolitan Opera HD broadcast of "Porgy and Bess," at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. Gershwin's opera is returning to the Met for the first time in 30 years.

The Rivet Open House Days

The Centre Region's new makerspace and workshop, The Rivet at Discovery Space, 1224 N. Atherton St., will hold open house hours for ages 18 and older from 3-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free tours and $14 admission for unlimited clearance classes. Workshop areas require clearances to use outside of classes but you can get all of your clearances in one weekend and be ready for The Rivet's official opening on Monday. Schedule and advance registration.

MLK: A Musical Remembrance

Join Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive Ext., at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to remember Martin Luther King Jr. with beautiful music and stirring words, featuring Eric Ian Farmer, Doug Irwin, the UUFCC Choir and UUFCC Song Circle. Visit the Ten Thousand Villages pop-up shop before or after the concert.

The Scooches

The Acoustic Brew concert series returns to the Center for Well-Being, 123 Mount Nittany Road Lemont, with The Scooches performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Nick Russo and Betina Hershey blend world rhythms and global folk with Americana, New Orleans influences, alt grass, music of the 1920s and bluegrass. Tickets.

Leyla McCalla Quartet

Former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Leyla McCalla is once again working with a band, touring behind her third release, "The Capitalist Blues," and they'll stop at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks, 100 W. Main St., Millheim, at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The folk singer-songwriter has continued to broaden her sound, blending swinging blues of her adopted New Orleans, calypso and more while still singing some songs in Haitian Creole.

First Sunday Reception

Visit and enjoy new exhibitions, interact with exhibiting artists and enjoy catering by Bonfatto's at the Bellefonte Art Museum's First Sunday reception, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 133 N. Allegheny St.

Author Talk and Book Signing

Kurt W. Carr, senior curator of archaeology at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, will discuss his book "First Pennsylvanians: The Archaeology of Native Americans," at 2 p.m. Sunday at Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave. Free admission. Seating is limited Donations benefiting the Centre County Historical Society are welcomed.

"Dinosaurs on Parade" Family Concert

The Nittany Valley Symphony's annual family concert will feature the theme "Dinosaurs on Parade," at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bellefonte Area High School. The program features a selection of works that transport the audience back to the time of the dinosaurs, including Bruce Trinkley's “Dinosaurs’ Dance,” with members of the Nittany Valley Children's Choir, highlights from John Williams' "Jurassic Park" score and more. Full program lineup and tickets.

MasquerAIDS: A Light in the Darkness

Penn State Thespians' annual benefit concert will raise money for the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall, University Park. The performance showcases all aspects of theater, including acting, singing and dancing, all blended together in a medley revolving around a central theme. $5 tickets may be purchased at the door.