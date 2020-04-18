Update: Penn State released an updated depth chart on Saturday afternoon that lists Jake Pinegar as first-team field goal kicker. Micah Parsons is now listed as the "off returner" on kickoffs, with Journey Brown as the primary kickoff returner. See the updated depth chart here.

Depth charts are by their very nature an exercise in giving people something to talk about without really giving them any actual insight.

Half the time they’re in order of seniority. During the season for Penn State, they’re simply the previous game’s lineup. During the spring they’re a benchmark but not the final product and during Week 1 it’s Week 1 so who cares because it’s going to change three more times this season.

Sure, maybe there’s some utility for the players as well, but they don’t need a spreadsheet to really understand where they fall in the pecking order at their position.

Taking these facts into consideration, a Penn State depth chart released Saturday morning following 15 spring practices that never even happened is even more an excuse to get everyone all up in a lather over nothing. I am very much here for this exercise.

So don’t forget, there wasn’t practice, half the freshman class isn’t enrolled yet and who even knows when football will be back in the first place. You won’t be surprised to hear some kid named Sean is probably going to be the quarterback, some kid named Pat will play tight end, a guy named Micah will start at linebacker. And at least one of the 14 or so running backs will technically start.

Here are a few other things to note, that should be taken as seriously as possible because depth charts following practices that never happened are very serious. [DEPTH CHART HERE]

WR Room: This is really the only serious observation of the bunch, but you get a really good grasp of how many unknowns there are with this unit even after a season or two of still feeling like this was a weak point. Parker Washington hasn’t enrolled yet, so that’s one name off the list, but aside from Jahan Dotson, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Daniel George, it’s a whole bunch of question marks. That’s not to say the talent isn’t there, it’s just not proven yet. Even of the three knowns, Dotson is really the only sure thing.

TANK SMITH: Hell yes. Penn State has a running back named Tank Smith and he's 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, which is just a fantastic thing to read, write and watch. I'm not rooting for all of Penn State's running backs to get hurt, but if James Franklin wants to turn Smith into the 2020 version of Mike Alstott I will do nothing but write flowing prose about the program for the entire year. Is it possible to be a folk hero without doing anything? I hope so. There's no cheering in the press box but there is cheering for Tank Smith.

Jordan Stout: This depth chart lists Stout as the primary field goal kicker and also the primary holder, the punter and the kickoff specialist. Penn State doesn’t really give a key to its depth chart tendencies but this is probably the result of listing Stout first simply because he’s the oldest guy in the room. [Also, see Footnote]

Stout will probably do kickoffs, considering that’s what he’s good at, hold, and seems to be the best choice right now to punt. Jake Pinegar will probably handle most other kicking duties beyond the long bombs Stout is good at. That being said, it’s more fun to take this part at face value and just picture Stout doing everything, including holding his own kicks. In reality duties will probably be split up a bit, something James Franklin has pushed for over the years as the specialist room has gotten better.

Mr. Parsons: Yes, Micah Parsons is listed as a kick returner, where he has dabbled over the past few seasons in practice. Penn State has just yet to pull the trigger on letting him do it. I think this is partially a joke, since Parsons has publicly begged at every single opportunity to get the ball in his hands, but there’s also a chance that, given Parson’s actual work here, it happens. It’s easy for fans to yell about this and the injury risk, but once you’re putting Saquon Barkley back there, everyone else seems like less of a risk. That being said, Parsons might be the next most important/NFL-ready player Penn State has had since Barkley and Co. left.

Also, if they do let him return a kick, that's how you know the Heisman push will be real.

The Footnote: Probably the biggest belly chuckle is the footnote at the bottom of the depth chart: “This depth chart does not reflect “OR” status for positions as it would be too numerous to list due to competition at many, if not all, positions.”

What they’re trying to say is: “Please don’t take this too seriously.”

Don’t worry.