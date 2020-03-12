The Killers perform at Bonnaroo in 2018. The band will play Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by ThorntonDrury / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Rock band The Killers are headed to the Bryce Jordan Center this fall, the venue announced on Thursday.

Touring worldwide in support of their forthcoming new album "Imploding the Mirage," the band will visit State College on Oct. 6 for a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets ranging from $29.50 to $99.50 go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 20 through ticketmaster.com.

Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist and co-songwriter for The Smiths as well as his work with a host of other top rock acts, will open the show.

The Killers have sold more than 28 million albums since their 2004 debut "Hot Fuss," and have produced hits like "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "When You Were Young," and "Human."

The Las Vegas-based band has already sold out its European and U.K. tour this summer and "Imploding the Mirage" will be released on May 29. The album's first single, "Caution," was released on Thursday.