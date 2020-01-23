Evan Rosengrant, project coordinator at The Rivet, said he enjoys taking apart computers in his spare time and is excited to help people do the same at the computer room at Centre County’s newest makerspace. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

Madison Flaherty, assistant director of Discovery Space, is doubling as the pottery instructor at The Rivet, where she will teach people on the six pottery wheels. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

Carpentry instructor Matthew McConnell, right, and manager Camille Sogin, use one of the many tools available at The Rivet to finish sanding a table. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

Have you ever needed a tool for a project, but didn’t know where to turn? Or have you ever wanted to learn how to make pottery, or use a 3D printer, or needed a sewing machine to make a costume, but didn’t have any access to the necessary tools or the space?

State College’s newest community makerspace, The Rivet, will soon have you covered, providing a place for building, creating and constructing things, as well as the tools to get the job done.

Located in the back of the Discovery Space building at 1224 N. Atherton St., the 5,000-square-foot workshop is hosting a soft launch party from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday for people to come check out the space before it opens its door officially on Feb. 4. The soft launch will feature demonstration in each of the workshop areas and local artists and businesses will be featured. Food trucks will be on hand for food purchases, along with Otto’s and Big Springs Spirits providing refreshments. The event is only for those ages 21 and up.

Michele Crowl, executive director of Discovery Space, said The Rivet was driven by a need nationally to increase the number of skilled workers. The Rivet is a low-cost option to jumping into a trade school for basic training. She said it can provide career exploration across a number of potential paths.

She said there also was, “a need locally to provide teens with productive ways to spend their time, to promote awareness of life-sustaining jobs outside of a four-year degree program, to strengthen the ability for entrepreneurs to be successful when not affiliated with Penn State, to mitigate loneliness amongst residents of all ages by getting them involved and connected to others and empower a community of people who want to make Centre County and the world even better.”

What exactly is a makerspace? The Rivet website says, “Think of it like a gym, where you can take classes or pay for time using the equipment. Unlike a gym, the equipment includes manufacturing machines, computers, hand tools, and art supplies. Here, you can get creative, pick up a skill, meet new people, start a business, have fun, and experience the personal empowerment that comes when you realize that there are no limits to what you can make.”

Crowl hopes the space will be a place for the community to come together and connect.

“We landed on the name The Rivet when we were describing the function of the makerspace,” said Crowl. “Yes, we will have programs and projects that use rivets to hold materials together, but more importantly, this community workshop will be a place where people can connect with each other.”

Once it is all completed the workshop will include a computer classroom, jewelry station, plastic lab, circuitry station, textiles studio, sign shop, pottery studio, ideation space, wood shop, welding area, machine shop and a finishing booth that is still in the works. More information about how the space and classes work and the cost can be found at TheRivet.org.

“We are really excited to tailor the makerspace to the interests of the community. Essentially the whole project is a prototype,” said Crowl. “We’ll be listening to feedback from users of the space and adapting as needed. Because of this, we invite community members with a skill or talent to connect with us. We are already beginning to hear what people are interested in learning and we are planning classes accordingly.”

Businesses in the community are taking note of the potential of the space.

“The Rivet is a transformational opportunity for the Centre Region as it has the opportunity to positively impact society by enabling people to be the person they dream of being by proving tools, education and collaboration that helps people unlock their passion and pursue new adventures otherwise not possible,” said Todd Erdley of Videon Central in State College.

After the launch party, The Rivet will hold an open house for those 18 and older from 2 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 with free tours and discounts on classes.

Project coordinator Evan Rosengrant said he is excited to share his knowledge and work with people in the space.

“I think it is an amazing thing we are doing here. I know I spent a lot of my time growing up not having access to any of these tools, and just to try and spread that access to everyone who is interested is a noble goal, and is something that we are already equipped to do,” said Rosengrant.

Manager Camille Sogin has worked in other makerspaces and has seen firsthand the way that these types of spaces can help people do something new.

“I believe very strongly in the empowerment that come with a place like this … when you can come to a space and realize that there aren’t any limits to what you can make and can fabricate for yourself,” said Sogin.

