As a nonprofit community performing arts center, we at The State Theatre value being a good neighbor and useful resource for the community. One way we do this is by using our success to ensure the success of those around us — local businesses, publications, artists and charities alike. It is in this spirit, that we are excited to host two different fundraisers this January at The State Theatre.

On Saturday, Jan. 18 we will host “Songs for a Friend: A Celebration to Benefit Our Brother, Mark Ross.” As the title suggests, the proceeds of this show will go to Mark Ross, to assist with the cost associated with battling cancer.

Ross is a beloved and integral part of the State College community and music scene, having owned Alley Cat Music for years and played in various bands, most recently with Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats, and perhaps most memorably with Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band. Ross often graced The State Theatre stage playing music in support of others, giving his time and talent to benefit shows. We are happy to now return the favor.

On Saturday, Jan. 25 we will host our 9th annual Strawberry Fields benefit concert, “The Music Never Stopped: Songs of The Grateful Dead & The Allman Brothers Band.” Every year we pick a different theme and host a variety of local bands with profits of the event being split with Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields is using this year’s funds to support its Good Day Café, the coffee shop at 286 W. Hamilton Ave. set up to employ their clients and help combat the 80 percent unemployment rate people with disabilities face.

These two functions allow us at The State Theatre to do what we do best — bring together and support our community through the power of music and art.

If you would like to support either of these causes please reach out to [email protected].