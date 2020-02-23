THON 2020 raised $11.696 million for the Four Diamonds at Penn State Hershey in support of pediatric cancer patients and research. Photo by Chad Swires

It was another big fundraising total for Penn State's THON and its efforts to support pediatric cancer patients and research.

After a year of raising money culminated in this weekend's 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center, the event concluded on Sunday afternoon with the reveal that THON 2020 raised $11,696,942.38 for the Four Diamonds at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Since 1977, THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy, has raised more than $180 million for the Four Diamonds to provide financial support for pediatric cancer patients and their families as well as facilities and research. Because of Four Diamonds and THON, no pediatric cancer patient family at Penn State Hershey receives a medical bill.

This year's fundraising total is a more than $1 million increase over last year's of $10,621,683.76. The high-water mark was set in 2014 with $13,343,517.33.

The final hours of THON in the Bryce Jordan Center were an emotional ride. The traditional Family Hour recognized all Four Diamonds families and the families of three Four Diamonds children took to the stage to share stories of heartbreak and inspiration.

Popular cover band Go Go Gadjet,meanwhile, returned to their final hour performance slot after taking a hiatus last year. The band delivered an electrifying set that kept the crowd energized and moving before dancers were able to sit for the first time in two days at 4 p.m.





