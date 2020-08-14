THON’s 2021 dance marathon will take place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

THON said its executive committee is working to provide “the best experience possible” for its Four Diamonds families, volunteers, supporters and dancers. The organization said it made the decision to move online to ensure their safety.

“At its core, THON brings people together and saves lives,” THON 2021 Executive Director Katie Solomon said. “While we may not be able to gather in-person in February, the spirit of our shaped mission remains true. Our student volunteers, Four Diamonds families and community can rest assured that, even if we cannot gather physically, the fight against childhood won’t stop until there is a cure.”

Although details surrounding THON’s virtual celebration remain sparse, it said its modified dance marathon will closely follow the CDC’s public health guidelines. In its press release, THON implied THON Weekend 2021 will still feature its typical 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping rigmarole.

THON said it’ll continue fundraising throughout the year and publish more information about its campaigns, including Dream Forward and the Gift Card Initiative, soon.

Additionally, in an email to volunteers, THON said it’s working to make sure events including its Family Carnival and 100 Days ‘Til THON celebration happen “to the fullest extent possible.” The organization previously announced its annual THON 5K will be held virtually in October.

Earlier this summer, THON told Onward State it was working to chart out contingency plans for any scenario depending on the coronavirus pandemic’s development.

THON Weekend will kick off on Friday, February 19, and stretch through Sunday, February 21.