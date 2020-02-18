The Pennsylvania State Senate introduced and unanimously adopted a resolution that officially designates Feb. 17 “THON Week” across the Commonwealth.

State Sen. Tom Killion, R-Chester and Delaware, introduced SR293 on Feb. 3, and it was unanimously approved by the Senate that day. Killion is a Penn State alumnus.

"Since its introduction, THON has supported more than 4,000 children and families with childhood cancer and to this day continues to enable research and improve treatments, cures and benefits to ensure the cure of children with cancer around the world," the resolution states in part.

Content Sponsor

THON has consistently inspired support from legislators at the local and state level. Mayor Ron Filippelli, in a tradition that began in 2015, once again renamed State College the “City of THON” for the 46 hours during which dancers will remain standing and awake.

Legislators also typically make frequent appearances at the Bryce Jordan Center during THON: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf visited in 2017 while representative Kerry Benninghoff spoke to dancers last year.

Pennsylvania's congressional delegation — including Casey, Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township — have also officially recognized THON in the Senate and House.