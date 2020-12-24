Two businesses and one nonprofit organization have been awarded a combined $6 million in grants from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding round for 2020.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine received $1.5 million for development of a 10,000-square-foot health care facility. Opened in 2003 and currently located on Green Tech Drive in Patton Township, CVIM is a nonprofit providing medical and dental care, case management and medication assistance to those without health insurance and meeting income guidelines.

According to the RACP project listings, CVIM requested $1.89 million. It will use the grant and matching funds "for the design, engineering, permitting, excavating, site work, construction and occupation" of a new facility.

"CVIM is seeking a long-term, affordable option to continue the mission of providing quality healthcare while encouraging healthy living lifestyles to those in need," the project description stated.

CVIM did not yet respond to a message on Thursday seeking further information about the planned location and timeline for the project.

Dale Summit Acquisitions L.P. was awarded $2.5 million for improvements to Summit Park, the office, retail and industrial complex at 3500 E. College Ave. in College Township.

According to the RACP document, the project includes "critical infrastructure upgrades and building improvements," that will allow the remaining 216,000 square feet of Summit Park's main building to be leased. Work will include roof demolition and replacement, parking lot improvements and concrete repairs to a ramp that allows tenants to move products in and out of the building.

“These are both excellent grants that will help our Centre County in different ways,” state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township said in a statement on Wednesday. “CVIM plays an important role in providing essential healthcare services to underserved members of our community. The Summit Park project is another step forward in improving the economic well-being of our community and promoting job growth for our citizens.”

Bellefonte Waterfront Associates was awarded $2 million of a requested $3 million for the planned waterfront development between West High and West Lamb streets. The project, announced in 2018, will include a boutique hotel, retail and office space, condominiums and a parking structure.

The grant will be used for construction of "a 312-space parking facility with street level retail and it will support a mixed-use development comprised of retail, office, a boutique hotel and market rate condo units," according to the project description.

Bellefonte Waterfront Associates received a $1.5 million RACP grant for the project in 2019 and Bellefonte Borough was awarded a $941,824 state grant to reconstruct Dunlop Street and create a promenade as part of the waterfront revitalization.

"During these difficult times, I am glad to have worked to provide needed financial support for these important assets to our community," state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a statement. "Regardless of what faces our state or nation, I remain committed to helping our community in Harrisburg."

RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget to support regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. Selected projects "have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity," according to the Office of the Budget.