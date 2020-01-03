Former Penn State offensive analyst Kirk Campbell will be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion. Order

Three Penn State football assistants have been hired by former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to join his staff at Old Dominion.

Kirk Campbell, Kevin Smith and Kevin Reihner and will serve on Rahne’s staff during his first season leading the Monarchs.

Campbell will join Rahne's staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the same role Rahne held during his final two seasons at Penn State. Campbell, who was Penn State's interim quarterbacks coach for the Cotton Bowl after Rahne's departure, was an offensive analyst for the past three seasons and worked closely with Rahne during that time.

Smith is leaving Penn State after three years as a defensive graduate assistant under head coach James Franklin, during which time he worked with the defensive line for two years and the linebackers for one year. He will be Old Dominion’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Reihner is leaving Penn State after one season working with the offensive line as a graduate assistant. Reihner will be the new offensive line coach on Rahne’s staff.

All three will join former Penn State graduate assistant Mark Dupuis who was hired by Old Dominion earlier this offseason. Dupuis will be the Monarchs’ wide receivers coach.