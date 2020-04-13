A tornado watch is in effect for Centre County until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. Image via National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a 36-county area of Pennsylvania, including Centre County, until 6 p.m. on Monday.

A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible in or near the watch area. A warning would be issued if a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. The watch also includes parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In addition to the possibility of tornados in the watch area, hail "up to the size of ping-pong balls," and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect for Centre County until 2:15 p.m. A line of storms moving from the west could bring 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny-size hail, and could cause damage to trees, roofs and siding, according to the NWS.

A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday, with wind gusts from the southwest of up to 50 miles per hour possible.

On Sunday, a tornado outbreak across the southeastern U.S. resulted in at least 12 deaths and caused widespread damage and power outages.