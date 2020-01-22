The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts received a $45,000 Tourism Grant for 2019-20. Grant applications for 2020-21 are open until March 31, 2020. StateCollege.com file photo.

STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), in partnership with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, announced that the grant application process for the 2020-21 Tourism Grant Program is now open. Implemented in 2002, the Tourism Grant Program has provided more than $5 million to local nonprofits and private entities to use for visitor marketing and resource improvements to enhance the visitor experience, and increase tourism and overnight stays within Centre County. “The grant program goes a long way toward helping our cultural, educational, historical and recreational assets and attractions reach a wider audience of potential visitors,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “The program was able to provide a record level of funding last year, and we expect to surpass that level this year.” In 2019, 50 applications representing 46 organizations received a total of $730,500 in financial assistance. The allocation represented an approximately $234,500 increase over the prior year, and included nine first-time recipients.