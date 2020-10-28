Several Centre County municipalities had scheduled trick-or-treat night for Thursday, but forecasted heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta is causing them to postpone.

Trick-or-treating in State College and Bellefonte boroughs and Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships will now be held 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Spring and Walker townships have moved trick-or-treating to 6-8 p.m. on Halloween Saturday.

"We encourage residents to make their own choices on if they will participate in trick-or-treating," a statement from the Centre Region Council of Governments said. "We ask residents to follow the CDC guidelines on Halloween activities.

"Residents who receive trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch or outside light and follow the CDC guidance on contactless trick-or-treat options."

The Centre Region municipalities of State College and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships originally scheduled trick-or-treating for Thursday because Halloween falls on a Penn State football home game Saturday. Although fans are not permitted to attend or tailgate, COG leaders still had concerns about an influx of traffic and visitors. In past years the region has designated an alternate night when Halloween falls on the same day as a Penn State football home game.

Bellefonte and Benner, Spring and Walker townships followed suit with rescheduling for consistency with the Centre Region.

All other Centre County municipalities scheduled trick-or-treating for Halloween.