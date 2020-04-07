In an unexpected announcement on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said trout fishing season is now open statewide, 11 days ahead of the scheduled opening day.

In consultation with the governor's office, Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the decision to start early was made to discourage concentrated gatherings that often accompany the traditional opening day, limit travel and reduce the threat of poaching from already stocked waters, according to the commission.

“We realize that this announcement is another disruption to tradition, but it is in the best interest of public health and safety,” PFBC executive director Tim Schaeffer said in a statement. “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time. The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you.”

Licensed anglers and youth can now begin fishing for and harvesting trout, and all regulations, sizes and creel limits apply. The annual Mentored Youth Trout Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, will not take place this year. Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased in 2020 will be honored for all mentored youth fishing opportunities during the 2021 season.

Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing and other public health guidelines for the mitigation of COVID-19. That includes fishing close to home to limit travel, using a mask or other cloth covering, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others, only fishing alone or with other family members living in the same household, and never sharing gear. If someone is in your intended spot, move on to another location, the commission advised.

Non-residents who hold Pennsylvania fishing licenses are urged to comply with the CDC travel advisory for residents in several states, including New York and New Jersey, to avoid non-essential travel.

The commission will continue to stock trout throughout the spring, but not all waters will be stocked at this time and a public schedule of stocking will not be released in order to discourage group gatherings.

While fishing and boating is permitted in state parks and forests, facilities such as restrooms may be closed and public access to some waters may be restricted by landowners or local governments.

Anglers also should bring a bag with them and carry out their trash.

A Pennsylvania fishing license and trout/salmon permit is required to participate in trout fishing. The license and permit may both be purchased using the FishBoatPA mobile app or at www.fishandboat.com. Online purchases, which can be displayed digitally on a mobile device, are preferred to limit personal contact. Those who are unable to purchase online or by visiting a retail location can call 814-359-5222 for assistance.

“Outdoor recreational activities, including fishing, lift our spirits and help relieve stress, but they need to be done with attention to social distancing guidelines to help protect ourselves and others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “That means practicing physical distancing of six feet, avoiding crowds and staying close to home, and being prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer.”