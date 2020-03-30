Centre County now has 24 cases of COVID-19 after the confirmation of two new positive tests on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 693 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 4,087 in 59 counties. Eleven new deaths attributed to the virus were reported, increasing the state total to 49.

Elsewhere in Central Pennsylvania, Blair County now has six cases; Clearfield, Union and Lycoming each have four; Cambria and Snyder each have two; and Huntingdon and Mifflin have one each. No confirmed cases have been reported Clinton County.

To date, 33,777 patients have tested negative. Among those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 10% of patients have required hospitalization, with 49% of those age 65 or older. All deaths related to COVID-19 have been adults, with most age 65 or older, according to the health department.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”