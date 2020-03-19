Two Penn State students who were studying abroad and who did not return to campus have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, President Eric Barron said during a Board of Trustees conference call Thursday.

A university spokesperson said neither had been on a Penn State campus this semester. One is now home in the United States with family and is asymptomatic, while the other is still abroad.

In the statement, the spokesperson said the student who is still out of the country is feeling better and the university is continuing to do whatever it can to support them.

As of noon on Thursday, March 19, there have been 185 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but none to date in Centre County.