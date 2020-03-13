Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle ATV crash Thursday night in Ferguson Township.

At about 11:10 p.m. the side-by-side ATV was traveling southbound on Marengo Road when the driver, a 34-year-old Warrior's Mark man, lost control of the vehicle, Ferguson Township police chief Chris Albright said.

The ATV crashed into a telephone pole and rolled over near the intersection Marengo and West Gatesburg roads.

The driver sustained facial, jaw, left arm and femur fractures and was flown to UPMC Altoona. The passenger also was injured and was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona.

Both are in stable condition.

Albright said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Marengo Road was closed for approximately two hours.