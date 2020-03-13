State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Two Seriously Injured in Ferguson Township ATV Crash

by on March 13, 2020 12:34 PM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle ATV crash Thursday night in Ferguson Township.

At about 11:10 p.m. the side-by-side ATV was traveling southbound on Marengo Road when the driver, a 34-year-old Warrior's Mark man, lost control of the vehicle, Ferguson Township police chief Chris Albright said. 

The ATV crashed into a telephone pole and rolled over near the intersection Marengo and West Gatesburg roads. 

The driver sustained facial, jaw, left arm and femur fractures and was flown to UPMC Altoona. The passenger also was injured and was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona.

Both are in stable condition.

Albright said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Marengo Road was closed for approximately two hours.



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Next Article
Bellefonte to See More Parking Changes
March 13, 2020 5:00 AM
by Centre County Gazette by Vincent Corso
Bellefonte to See More Parking Changes
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online