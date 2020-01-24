Some of the pipes and fans that will be pushing air through the stack at the new UAJA odor treatment facility cannot be connected by crews until phalanges are delivered to the site. Scheduling and delivery problems have held up the completion of the process, leaving some College Township residents and businesses to deal with the unpleasant odors longer than expected. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

It is close, but it still stinks.

College Township residents long suffering with the smells drifting from the University Area Joint Authority wastewater treatment plant will have to continue to be patient as delays have pushed the expected completion of a new odor control facility into February.

This news follows a UAJA announcement in November that delays had moved the completion date to January. Original plans called for the project to be finished in July of 2019.

Corey Miller, UAJA executive director, said scheduling and issues with the delivery of needed fabricated material is causing the latest delay. He expects the final load of the material to be delivered during the last week of January. Once that shipment is received, he said he expects it to take about a week for installation of that material, giving hope the new facility goes online during the first week of February.

UAJA project manager Jason Brown said even at that point it won’t be an instantaneous fix to the odor, but he said it should be “pretty quickly” that the filtration system starts making a difference in the smells that have been leading people to call in and complain. Brown handles most of the calls and he understands that it has been a difficult process for people who live near the plant. He said once things get installed, it shouldn’t be too long before people notice a difference.

“It is not going to be like we flip a switch and turn it on and everything disappears, but once the biological process gets going, there will be a dramatic difference,” said Brown. “To be honest with you, even with the weather fluctuations, it shouldn’t be that long. But this instillation, the cold weather shouldn’t affect it, so I hope very soon, as I am sure everyone around us is hoping … which is understandable.”

Some of the pipes that will lead air to and through the treatment facility and up through the stack are lying on the ground near the facility waiting for missing phalanges so they can be connected.

Brown said that contractor is waiting for these phalanges and a “load of customs” to finish the project.

UAJA announced plans to move forward with the $10 million project in January 2018, but bids received in April 2018 were more than $3 million over budget. After being put out to bid with value engineering options, the project was awarded last July to general contractor Global Heavy.

The new biofiltration system is housed in a concrete structure, and to pull the project within budget, the contractor opted for a pour-in-place alternative as opposed to the initial plan for a precast structure.

Initially, UAJA also intended for the new facility to be constructed adjacent to the old biofilter, which, even though not operating at full efficiency, would have been kept online through construction. The new plans, however, required the new facility to be built on the site of the existing one, which was taken offline after construction began in December 2018.

Completion of the new facility was slowed early on by the amount of rock that needed to be broken up on the site, and then again several times throughout the winter because of snow and extreme cold that prevented concrete pouring. Those delays moved the projected completion from July to October.

In November UAJA reported on its website that “due to unacceptable materials being provided for the completion of the project, the new UAJA odor control facility is now scheduled to go on-line in January 2020. UAJA is working diligently with the project’s general contractor to ensure that acceptable materials are provided for the project’s completion in a timely fashion.”

Miller said the contract for the project with Global Heavy Corp allows for UAJA to seek liquidated damages caused by the delay, and UAJA will determine if it will seek to pursue that after the project is completed.

Meanwhile, reports of the odor continue to waft in. During the Jan. 15 UAJA board meeting, it was reported there were 23 odor complaints in December and 16 at that point (Jan. 15) in January. Complaints can be made online and by phone to UAJA.

UAJA commissioned an odor control study in 2014 after complaints from residents and a noticeable odor over a wide area. Though some operational changes were successful, the smell still persisted.

Residents will have to wait at least another two weeks for the smell to go away, but they are almost in the clear.