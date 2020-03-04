It’s been nearly a decade since State Patty’s weekend reached its peak in 2011, and as time has passed, crime has generally lowered during the Penn State student-created drinking holiday. That was no different this year, as 2020’s crime totals were among the lowest on record for the weekend, according to data released by the State College Police Department on Wednesday.

A total of 124 crime and ordinance violations were reported by State College and Penn State police last weekend — just three more than in 2019, which resulted in the lowest State Patty's numbers on record.

“Very uneventful. … Nothing big — other than the big vigil. That was the highlight of the weekend,” a State College police spokesman said Monday.

Seventy-four arrests were made by the two departments — a 21.3% increase from 2019’s record-low 61. Still, this represents a sharp contrast to the 309 arrests and 381 reported crimes at the event’s peak in 2011.

“State College Police appreciate the outstanding cooperation received by our town and gown partners in helping reduce the impact this event has on our community,” the department said in a release Wednesday. “We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners to include the Penn State Police, Liquor Control Enforcement, and the Centre Region DUI Task Force for their assistance this past weekend.”

The departments made four DUI arrests this past weekend, one more than during the 2019 weekend.

Centre LifeLink EMS reported a slight increase in total calls, but a decrease in percentage of alcohol-related calls. Between Friday and Sunday Centre LifeLink responded to 49 calls, 57 percent of which were alcohol-related. During State Patty's 2019, the EMS company responded to 34 calls, 75 percent of those being alcohol-related.

Since 2011’, State Patty’s-related crime has trended downward with the exception of brief spike in 2016. Although this year’s numbers were a bit higher than 2019’s, the overall trend suggests crime associated with State Patty's will continue decreasing in the longterm.

A full breakdown of this year’s crime data, as well as the last 10 years, can be found below.

StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton contributed to this story.