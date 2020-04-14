University Park Airport will receive $2,337,489 in new funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said on Tuesday that 63 Pennsylvania airports received a combined $239 million in FAA grants as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release that about $10 billion is being awarded to commercial and general aviation airports nationwide to help continue operations and keep workers employed.

The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.

The FAA is encouraging airports to use the grant funds immediately to minimize the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

"Pennsylvania’s airports provide an essential service to travelers and stimulate our local economies," Casey said. "With a steep decline in travel and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need help to continue operations and save employees’ jobs I was proud to advocate for our Commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act and I am pleased that the FAA plans to implement a streamlined grant process to expedite this funding for critical airport needs."