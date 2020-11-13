Jeff Proch, President of University Wine Company, cut a ribbon to celebrate the soft opening of the new location for the winery. He is joined by him parents, Natalie and Gene Proch. Submitted photo

Jeff Proch, president of University Wine Company, stood in front of his new location at 540 Misty Hill Drive in State College and was flanked by his parents, Natalie and Gene “Jinx” Proch, as he cut the ribbon in celebration of their new location on Nov. 7 .

According to a Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County press release, during the soft opening for the new location patrons enjoyed the beautiful weather along with locally grown, processed and bottled vino from a variety of grapes.

“We are excited about our new Misty Hill Dive location because it’s the culmination of nearly a decade of work. Since opening our business in 2011, this has been the goal and it’s thrilling to see it coming to fruition. We originally started the business with our unique U-FREEZE Wine Slush product, wine packaged in a resealable pouch suitable for freezing into a fun adult treat,” Proch said.

Since then University Wine branched out into a full range of bottled wines. They opened a wine bar at The Greek restaurant in State College as well as a wine bar at The Brew Coffee and Tap in Tyrone.

“At our newest location, we invite you to let us transport you from the chaos of the real world to our beautiful tasting room and scenic vineyard site, conveniently located at the base of Tussey Mountain between Boalsburg and Shingletown, all while providing a serene and joyful experience where we are creating memories, one bottle at a time,” said Proch.

“We believe that what’s going on around the bottle, friends, family, food, conversation, is just as important as what’s in it, so we strive to facilitate that experience for our customers.”

The vineyard location is open noon-6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

University Wine Company is located at 540 Misty Hill Drive, off of Route 45/Shingletown Road. Submitted photo