The 2020 United States Olympic wrestling trials have been postponed to a later date, according to an announcement from the Bryce Jordan Center and U.S Wrestling.

The BJC was set to play host to the team trials on the weekend of April 4-5, but that date will be changed.

“Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center,” the BJC said in a statement. “Updated event information will be shared as soon as possible.”

The Bryce Jordan Center is asking those with tickets to hold onto their tickets “until further details can be finalized.” The trials would’ve given Penn State wrestling fans a chance to see a number of program legends represent the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club with hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Zain Retherford, David Taylor, Nick Lee, Nick Nevills, and Greg Kerkvliet were all slated to represent the NLWC at the Olympic trials. Fellow former Penn State wrestler Frank Molinaro was also set to compete, but he would’ve wrestled for the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club.

At this time, the Big Ten has suspended all team-related sports activities — including games, practices, and meetings — until April 6 as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States. The conference initially canceled all activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year before walking back on that decision on Friday.

Among the other sporting cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus outbreak include all of the NCAA’s winter and spring championships and all of the Big Ten’s upcoming postseason tournaments. Penn State’s classes from March 16 until April 3 will all be held remotely, and students are strongly discouraged from returning to Happy Valley after this week’s spring break ends.