U.S. Rep Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, was elected to a second term representing the Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2020.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller will return to Washington, D.C. for another term representing Pennsylvania's 12th District.

The Republican incumbent from Kreamer, Snyder County, defeated Northumberland County Democrat and first-time candidate Lee Griffin in Tuesday's general election.

The 12th District which in Centre County includes Ferguson Township, State College, Harris Township, College Township, part of Halfmoon Township and the Penns Valley Area. The 12th District also includes portions of Bradford, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties

Keller had 72% of votes, or 219,699, with 85% of precincts reporting.

In Centre County, Griffin was leading with 57%, or 21,121, of the reported vote as of 11:30 p.m.

"I am extremely grateful to have the confidence of the outstanding, hard-working people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District," Keller said in a statement. "Since coming to Congress, our team has worked to advance policies that help small businesses and workers succeed, support our farmers, build upon Pennsylvania’s energy industry, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our veterans receive the benefits and care they earned. Thank you to the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania for their continued trust, support, and friendship."

This will be Keller's first full term in the House after first winning a special election in May 2019 to replace former Rep. Tom Marino, who stepped down that January.

Prior to his election to Congress, Keller was the representative for the 85th state House district for just over seven years.