Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson has won a seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Howard Township Republican defeated Democratic challenger Robert Williams, of Burnside Township, Clearfield County, to win Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District.

"I just spoke with Congressman Thompson and congratulated him on his victory tonight," Williams wrote on Twitter. "Thank you everyone for your support."

The 15th District, which is the state's largest by area, includes northern and western Centre County and parts of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.

Thompson, who first won election in 2008, had 76% of the vote (176,895) with 64% reporting.

In Centre County, Thompson had 60% of the reported vote so far as of 10:45 p.m.

Thompson currently serves on the House agriculture and education and labor committees. He is in line to be the next chair of the agriculture committee.

Prior to running for Congress, he spent 28 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager and a licensed nursing home administrator, and he served on the Bald Eagle Area School Board. He has a bachelor's degree from Penn State and a master's degree from Temple.