BELLEFONTE — Prior to the pandemic, the Centre County Veterans’ Affairs Office was seeing an increase in the number of veterans and eligible dependents who were reaching out to the office for assistance in applying for federal, state and county benefits. With the added difficulties brought on by the pandemic, the office has adapted to continue to support veterans in need.

“I like to think that we are doing everything we did before COVID,” director Brian Querry told county commissioners during the Oct. 27 board meeting. “We might be doing it a little differently, you might have a little bit harder time getting a hold of us when we call, because it might go to voice mail, but we are pretty much doing everything we did previously before this, but just in different ways.”

Those services include advocating for veterans and assisting with all aspects of applying for benefits. The office may also refer veterans and dependents to other federal, state and county agencies and organizations that might further assist them in solving their problems or answering their questions.

“We are still doing pensions and compensations. We are still doing claims. We are still helping people get into health care,” said Querry. He added the office is also working with programs to help provide emergency support during this difficult time.

While in-person appointments have been stopped because of the pandemic, the office is able to meet with clients via Zoom and over the phone. Querry said people are contacting the office more often by email these days.

“It used to be that we would get sometimes 70 phone calls a day in our office, but now that has shifted more to emails,” said Querry.

The office is still available to transport patients to appointments at the VA hospital in Altoona, but Querry said there have been less requests for that service.

“Because they are doing a lot of things virtually also, there is not quiet the demand, but I think that is a good thing because we don’t have the same number of drivers as before,” said Querry. “So far, except for one or two exceptions, we have been able to get everybody down to Altoona for their appointments.”

Querry urged veterans or qualified dependants to reach out to the office if they are in need, at (814) 355-6812. More information can be found on the Centre County Government webpage.

“Give us a call at our office, but just be aware that it may go to voicemail. We will get back to you,” said Querry. “For any veterans, any spouses or family members of veterans, if you have any questions just please give us a call and we will try to address your concerns as soon as we can.”