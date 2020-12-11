Santa will be available to hear holiday wishes at his house in front of the courthouse in Bellefonte throughout the season. Photo courtesy of Abby Weiser

BELLEFONTE — Like so many things this year, Bellefonte Victorian Christmas had to be cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. The events committee worked for months so the event could be held in a safe way, but Pennsylvania’s latest orders prevented that from happening.

So in order to support the community, the committee has put its energy into holding Giving Day in downtown Bellefonte on Saturday, during the scheduled weekend of Victorian Christmas.

Many different organizations are offering ways for people to give back and support the town, while others are offering a safe way to keep up some holiday traditions and make new memories.

GIRL SCOUT PAJAMA COLLECTION

The Girl Scouts will be collecting children’s pajamas for area foster children during the event. They are asking for sizes ranging from infant to 14. Donations can be dropped off at the Little House located behind the Centre County Historic Museum on the corner West Howard and N orth Allegheny streets, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

FOOD BANK

The committee will also be collecting canned goods and monetary donations for the Faith Centre Food Bank. There will be a truck parked in front of the Centre County Courthouse to collect food items throughout the day. Monetary donation boxes will be available at the Santa House in front of the courthouse and the Knupp Centre.

The Faith Centre Food Bank routinely serves more than 800 greater Bellefonte area residents each month. The bank assists those in the region who meet income guidelines with a monthly distribution of food. The food bank is also available to anyone, regardless of geographic location, requiring emergency food or facing an unforeseen crisis.

VISIT WITH SANTA

Visiting Santa in his house in front to the courthouse is a long-time Bellefonte holiday tradition. This year, Santa rolled into town with the Logan Fire Company on Dec. 5 to set up shop in his house. On Giving Day he will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited visitation to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Santa House will be open during regular hours throughout the season on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m.

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

The Victorian charm of Bellefonte is on display all through the season. Don’t miss a chance to take it all in and learn some history to boot. Historic walking tours will start at the Knupp Centre at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at a cost of $5. Space is limited to 12 guests per tour. Cookies and Christmas wassail will be available throughout the day. Reservations can be made at the Knupp Heritage Center by calling (814) 810-3297.

VICTORIAN WALK IN THE PARK

If you are up for a little more history, bring your lanterns or candles for an evening walking tour full of history and holiday spirit with Local Historia.

Talleyrand Park and the waterfront area will be the setting for these walking tours that will feature locally sourced stories from the Victorian era that spanned from 1837-1901. Guests are encouraged to dress in period clothing for the tours. No matter what you wear, be sure to bundle up and be prepared to hear stories ranging from history to mystery, and even a Christmas ghost story or two.

The tours will end at the historic Gamble Mill for a project update from the owner.

The tours cost $12 and will be capped to ensure social distancing. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. The 45-minute tours will run on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at localhistoria.com/christmas-tours.