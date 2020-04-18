State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Video Display Honors Health Care Heroes

by on April 18, 2020 9:05 PM
A message of thanks played prominently in downtown Bellefonte on Saturday night.

Starting at dusk and continuing through 10 p.m., a video display along the waterfront across from Talleyrand Park said thank you to health care heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was produced by Holovisn, a digital media company specializing in holographic projections and 3-D projection mapping, with support from Bellefonte Borough, Best Line Equipment and the Alexis Joy D'Achille Foundation.




