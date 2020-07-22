Musicians typically perform along the Flutopia 5k route. This year runners will receive a playlist of performances to listen to as they run the 5k anywhere they choose. Photo provided

In 2012, local flutist and flute instructor Cathy Herrera was looking for a way to use her talents for others, a search that led to her founding The Flutopia Initiative, a charitable organization with the motto “flutists inspiring musicians to change the world, one concert at a time.”

“The Flutopia Initiative was first inspired by some friends of mine who work in the medical field and were doing some mission work in Latin America,” she explains. “They would come back and share all these beautiful stories of how they were able to help underprivileged communities. I have always had the heart for social justice and help, but I thought, how can I possibly, as a flutist, make an impact like they’ve made? It came to me that I should start playing concerts or create musical events that can raise funds for those in need.”

The first Flutopia Initiative event was a concert at the State College Area Food Bank. Shortly after, Hererra, inspired by her track and cross country coach father and musical mother, created the Flutopia 5k event, which began in 2013 and continues annually today.

Each year, runners enjoy a route filled with performing musicians, from flutists to drummers to fiddlers to barbershop quartets — a unique touch that makes the event stand out from other similar runs, with all moneys raised benefiting Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

“I got in touch with the Nittany Valley Running Club and talked to them about my idea of where I could have a 5k. I would have musicians planted all around the route,” she says. “They were wonderfully supportive and thought it was a novel idea. With that, I reached out to a lot of my colleagues and friends that play… and many of them were happy to volunteer to perform.

“Traditionally, we have about 10 different musician stations and we start the race off with, instead of a starting gun, The Flight of the Bumblebee on the flute. It’s an exciting beginning.”

In years past, the race has drawn up to 140 runners.

“It’s been a really joyful experience and everyone happily has just really volunteered their time and gifts so readily,” she says. “I’ve been so grateful for that, because as musicians, this is our livelihood, so to ask other colleagues to do it for free… It’s a little bit of a delicate matter, but everyone has giving hearts. I think that’s probably what makes the difference. They know what it’s going for. All the profits go to Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Doctors Without Borders, with the bulk going to Centre Volunteers in Medicine.”

This year, however, the 5k looks a bit different. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flutopia 5k will be held virtually, with participants running the required distance anywhere they want, whenever they want between July 25 and Aug. 25. Each runner receives access to a running playlist filled with performances from musicians who might have originally played along the route, to emulate the traditional Flutopia 5k experience as accurately as possible.

Runners may sign up for the event through Friday, July 24, on the Flutopia Initiative website.

Those who want to support the initiative and, in turn, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, can also do so by purchasing the Flutopia Initiative’s summer 2020 t-shirt on the website through mid-August.

Additionally, on Aug. 5, Flutopia Initiative is hosting a special watch party on its Facebook page, to take the place of one of its annual concerts. The concert is free to watch, but donations are also accepted.

“Every year in August, the National Flute Association holds an annual convention and, five years ago, the Flutopia Initiative began offering a charitable concert on the eve of the convention in the host city,” says Hererra. “This year’s convention was meant to be held in Dallas and it was canceled. The charity we were going to support is Heroes for Children, which supports families with children battling cancer.

“When the convention was canceled, I reached out to colleagues all over the world who would’ve normally attended the convention. We have about a dozen, world-class flutists who are now joining me in a concert, Aug. 5, each who have made home videos. The concert is entitled From Our Home to Ours. The variety of the videos are just beautiful. They’re going to be breathtaking experiences.”

Videos range from recordings of flutists all over the world playing at their homes or a favorite spot in their community, to recordings paired with artwork or photography.

Donations to the Flutopia Initiative can be made on the organization’s website.