TERRY WATSON was awarded a $1,000 grant from The Awesome Foundation to host a virtual Halloween party and pumpkin carving event on Oct. 27.

While many traditional Halloween events are not happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local families are still invited to dress up, carve some pumpkins, share some recipes, dance, and have a good time during a virtual event to be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight (Oct. 27).

The event is being organized by Terry Watson and his organization, Strategies for Justice, as a fundraiser for its first Symposium on Conscious Law Enforcement and Inclusive Practices, which will be taking place virtually in April 2021.

In addition to being the founder of Strategies for Justice, which he describes as “a speaking and training bureau that specifically focuses on the topics of race, disability, gender, and law enforcement and the intersection between those four things.”

Watson is assistant director of Student Disability Services for Penn State’s World Campus. He’s also an expert pumpkin carver who has been carving pumpkins for nonprofit fundraisers for 17 years, and whose creations are annually featured at The Arboretum at Penn State’s Pumpkin Festival.

Watson was awarded a $1,000 grant from 3 Dots Downtown/The Awesome Foundation to fund the technology necessary to host the virtual event, as well as to provide pumpkin carving tools and stencils to the first 50 registrants.

Participants in the virtual Halloween event will have the opportunity to carve along with Watson during a demonstration. In addition, the event will feature a costume contest, complete with prizes, for adults and children. There will also be a prize given for the best decorated Halloween-themed house. Community members are invited to post their Halloween recipes on the website, as well.

While it is free to participate in the event, those who purchase a donation ticket for $10 will be entered to win a “door pumpkin” carved by Watson, which will have a Penn State or State College theme.

“Trust me, the pumpkin I carve will be something people are going to want for their doorstep,” he said with a smile.

Watson says there will be some surprise special guests popping up during the virtual event, and he is also working with Centre County police departments with the hopes of having at least one officer from each department participate.

Watson’s great-grandfather and great-uncle were two of the first Black police officers to have a full career in New York City — despite the fact that Watson’s great-grandfather was born into slavery. Watson has been a speaker at many universities and police training events, talking about his family’s historical experience in law enforcement as well as the current challenges facing policing and communities of color.

“I started to interview people and try to create a dialogue about speaking out against injustice, and I started meeting police officers who wanted to join this platform. And that’s how I founded Strategies for Justice,” Watson said. “Really what we’re doing is we’re encouraging police officers to participate in conversation within their community in the hopes that it can bridge this gap between the community and police.”

The theme for the upcoming symposium is, “Change isn’t easy, but it’s necessary.” Watson said the 3-day event will include guest speakers, a short film, and plenty of discussion.

“We are going to bring together five bodies — law enforcement, community activists, mental health professionals, faith-based organizations, and higher education — to build a new consciousness about law enforcement, and then also to build new practices within law enforcement,” he explained.

To register for the Halloween event or to purchase a donation ticket, community members should go to: www.strategiesjustice.com/pumpkin2020.

Watson hopes the community will embrace this fun family-friendly activity.

“One thing that I will say, from someone who has been carving pumpkins for so long, it is very very therapeutic, and with COVID, this is a stressful time. We are hoping this event will provide some fun, some laughter, and some relaxation,” he said.

Related story:

- Drive-Up Costume Contest Offers a New Twist on Centre Region Halloween Celebration

Trick-or-treat night is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, in the the boroughs of Bellefonte and State College and the townships of Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris, Patton, Spring and Walker.

