The THON 2020 pep rally came and went in a flash on Saturday night, as more than a few Penn State sports teams upped the ante in their performances to challenge three-time defending champion men’s gymnastics for the crown.

However, no matter how many 6’5″ linemen were jumped over or how in-sync a team’s "Renegade" dances were, there was no reason to try changing fate. The Nittany Lion men’s gymnastics owns Saturday night at THON — the exact opposite of what Aaron Gordon is to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Content Sponsor

Men’s gymnastics came away with its fourth straight title in the popular THON Pep Rally by narrowly edging women’s volleyball in the finals — so closely, that celebrity judge Bo Nickal called for a second comparison of audience applause. If you missed anything from this year’s THON pep rally — whether it was your favorite team’s performance, the Nittany Lion’s 46 one-armed pushups, or Sean Clifford’s heartwarming visit to the stage — check out the video recap: