NICK SPICER and his friends figured out a way to show support for the hard-working men and women at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College. A friendly discussion among the colleagues resulted in the design and production of a “We Are … Grateful” sign that greets staff and faculty of the hospital as they enter its campus. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

While traffic that usually forms on Park Avenue has lessened, cars can still be found motoring in and out of Mount Nittany Medical Center day and night.

Patients, and the county as a whole, rely on the hospital staff to keep them safe during this difficult time and one area man wanted to let them know many in the community are grateful for the sacrifices these brave souls are making.

He did so in the most Penn State way possible — with a sign reading, “WE ARE … GRATEFUL.” The cut metal sign can be found just off the roadway in front of the medical center for all hospital workers to see as they drive into work each day.

Nick Spicer grew up in Centre County, went to Penn State, and now works locally as an architect. He and some friends were thinking about ways they could show support to those who work in the medical field.

“We were just bouncing some ideas off each other and this is what I came up with,” said Spicer. One of Spicer’s hobbies is metal working, so he drew up a plan, cut it out and placed the finished project near the hospital.

“We wanted to say thank you to all the staff, nurses and doctors at Mount Nittany Medical,” Spicer said, “and just give them a little something to help them get through their day.”

After posting a photo of the sign on social media, he realized the sign did make a difference. Nurses and other people in the hospital community began sharing the post and thanking him for brightening their day.

“We didn’t think it would blow up like it did. We weren’t looking for anything. We were just trying to show the hospital workers that there is support from the community, even though it doesn’t always feel like there is support in today’s society,” said Spicer.

He chose the classic Penn State motto “We Are …,” because, “Penn State is one big whole because we are our own little community.”

Those who look closely at the sign can see the word “Scrapped” written on it. That is the name of Spicer’s Facebook page, where he displays his metal art work.

He said he plans to make smaller versions of the sign for community residents to display and plans to use any profits from the endeavor to help supply masks or other medical equipment needs to the hospital.

Spicer hopes to inspire others to find ways to show support for the medical staff, which he said is “working so hard right now.”

“I would like to see a bunch of people supporting in different ways and different forms,” he said.