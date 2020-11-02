“Do not put ballots in the mail," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Monday. "Hand-deliver your mail ballots to your county election office, satellite election office, or other designated drop box or drop-off location today.”

Boockvar said that statewide 2.4 million mail ballots have been returned completed, about 78% of the more than 3 million approved applications for mail-in ballots.

Returning Mail-In Ballots

After completing a mail ballot, voters must place it in the secrecy envelope, which must then be sealed inside the pre-addressed outer return envelope. The voter's declaration on the outer envelope also must be completed and signed.

Ballots can be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to the Centre County Elections Office, 420 Holmes Street in Bellefonte, or to one of eight secure drop-box locations.

Drop boxes are located at:

- Centre County Willowbank Office Building, 420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte

- Centre Hall Magisterial District Judge's Office, 2795 Earlystown Road, Centre Hall

- Ferguson Township Building, 3147 Research Drive, State College

- Patton Township Building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College

- Philipsburg Magisterial District Judge's Office, 118 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg

- Spring Township Building, 1309 Blanchard Street, Bellefonte

- State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College

- HUB-Robeson Center, 100 Pollock Road, University Park

If you received a mail-in ballot but would rather now vote in person, bring the ballot and return/voter declaration envelope to your polling location on Tuesday. They can be surrendered to a poll worker who will give you a form to fill out that will void the mail-in ballot. You will then sign the poll book and be given a regular ballot to cast.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but never received it can go to their polling place and cast a provisional ballot, which is counted once eligibility is verified.

Voting in Person

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your location, go to centrecountyvotes.com/voting/voting-locations.

The Board of Elections strongly encourages voters to wear masks at polling places, but cannot mandate it. All poll workers will be required to wear masks.

People who are in line to vote will be required to wait 6 feet apart and sanitizer will be available on entry and exit. Each voter will be given their own pen to mark their ballot and keep after they are done voting. Poll workers also will wipe down voting booths and tables after each use.

When voting a polling place for the first time, voters must show identification. If not listed in the poll book, voters are entitled to cast a provisional ballot.

Any activity that threatens, harasses or intimidates voters outside or inside the polling place is illegal. Individuals who witness or are are victims of voter intimidation should report the incident to the county Board of Elections and District Attorney. Issues should also be reported to the Department of State at 1-877-868-3772.

Counting the Votes

A mail-in ballot processing center has been established at Presidents Hall in the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. More than 275 registered voters have been trained to assist in processing ballots, which will then be taken to the elections office.

Processing of absentee and mail-in ballots will begin at 7 a.m. with mail ballots received by 5 p.m. on Monday. The second batch will be ballots received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Each political party and candidate can have one authorized person in the pre-canvassing room to observe the processing.

While it might not make for edge-of-your-seat viewing, the Board of Commissioners has partnered with C-NET to provide added transparency to the process with livestreams of Presidents Hall beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, including a split screen and a wide shot of the room:

Results from the first tranche of mail ballots will be available at 8 p.m. at centrecountyvotes.com/results. Results from the second tranche will be available by 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the elections office.

Unofficial results for in-person voting will be available depending on when the judge of elections from each precinct returns to the Willowbank Building. Typically, judges of elections arrive between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. depending on the distance the polling location is from the Willowbank Building and the size of the turnout at their polling location. Unofficial results from will be posted as they are received.

Statewide election results will be available at electionreturns.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania is one of the most critical swing states in the presidential election, and it could be well after election night before the statewide vote totals are known. It is one of only a few states that does not permit mail votes to be counted before Election Day, and at least eight counties do not plan to begin counting mail ballots until Wednesday morning.