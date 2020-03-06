The Everything Home Expo moves from its previous location in the Bryce Jordan Center to C3 Sports, 200 Ellis Place, for 2020. StateCollege.com file photo

Some things never change, but almost everything is changing for the 2020 home show presented by the Builders Association of Central PA. With a new name, new location and new activities planned the Everything Home Expo is sure to deliver a new experience.

“It adds the opportunity for someone who may not currently be in the market for a new home or to remodel to attend and receive value from the show,” said Keri O’Shea, executive officer of the Builders Association of Central PA.

Formerly known as the Central PA Home and Garden Show, the Everything Home Expo will be held Friday through Sunday at C3 Sports, 200 Ellis Place, State College, a move from its past location at the Bryce Jordan Center. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

The Home Expo is presented by the Builders Association of Central PA, Pennwood Home and Hearth and SPE Federal Credit Union.

So what is new this year? A lot.

For starters, come hungry, because food trucks will be on hand to keep expo-goers nourished as they explore. And there will be a nice variety with Brazilian Munchies, Rosie’s Pierogies and Clem’s BBQ, promising to satisfy the biggest of appetites.

“The food trucks give the public an opportunity to sample these delicious foods that they can’t get every day,” said Oshea.

And, who doesn’t love chocolate, wine, cider and cheese? Well, those looking for a taste of some local products will be in luck as 814 Cider Works from J.L. Farm and Cidery, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery and Seven Mountains Wine Cellars will be on hand to share their beverages. Goot Essa will be giving away cheese and chocolate samples.

For the little ones who like to play with their food, the Annual Children’s Building Challenge will take on a sweet twist this year with a gumdrop building contest. With gumdrops and toothpicks as their materials, the little builders will be challenged with constructing either the highest (age group 4-6, parent assisted) or strongest (age group 7-9, unassisted) gumdrop structure. Registration for this event is available online.

And on Saturday, just in time for dessert, sweets will be used for dream house cookie decorating. While supplies last, children will be able to design their dream cookie house, compliments of CPI Culinary Program. Registration for this event is available online.

And because it is the Everything Home Expo, the Penn State Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about gardening and concerns about the Spotted Lanternfly at two separate booths. They will also be providing seminars on the subject, so make sure to time your visit to coincide with the demonstrations. Some of the gardeners’ topics include starting seeds, composting, landscaping mistakes and more.

More family fun is on the books for Friday Family Fun night. Enjoy some quality family time after visiting exhibitors to get inspiration for your home, visit the Ronald McDonald House’s Children Area and play a game of giant Jenga, create a Lego house and so much more. And Saturday is a day to check out the skills of the future builders during Trade Day Build. All day long local students will show off their skills with demonstrations ranging from virtual reality to heavy equipment demonstrations.

All these things and more are adding to the fun at the Everything Home Expo.

Admission is $3 a day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children under 12, veterans and active military are admitted free.