With continuing high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients, including a single-day high of 53 on Tuesday, Mount Nittany Medical Center is moving forward with additional surge-planning measures.

About half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays, as well as some other procedures, will be rescheduled through Jan. 11, Mount Nittany Health announced on Tuesday. Daily monitoring will continue, with possible further reductions made as needed.

Depending on future trends, other services may also be adjusted as the health system balances care for COVID hospitalized patients and those needing other care," according to a statement from the health system.

The medical center had been evaluating on a daily basis whether elective surgeries and non-essential procedures need to be rescheduled when COVID-19 hospitalizations were high.

“Health systems around the region and around the country are challenged by the increasing number of COVID-positive admissions,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. “This surge is affecting everyone’s ability – including ours – to provide care to their communities. Until vaccines are widely available to the community, which will take some time, we urge the public to abide by advice they’ve been hearing about mitigation: wear masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings, social distance and stay at home as much as possible.”

COVID-positive patients currently hospitalized at Mount Nittany range in age from 19 to 95.

The College Township hospital is one of 87 in Pennsylvania slated to receive the state's initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to health care workers as outlined in the Department of Health's interim vaccine distribution plan. Pennsylvania's initial 97,500 doses will be delivered directly to the hospitals by Dec. 21, with more sites receiving it as additional allocations become available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nine hospitals in the state had received shipments of the vaccine for health care workers, though Mount Nittany was not among them.