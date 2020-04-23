Luke Cimbala of The Band Junkies shared on Instagram a recording of an original song he performed in his basement. Photo: instagram.com/lukecimbala/

There has never been — even in a perfect world — anything easy about being a musician, let alone a musician when the bars are closed, the concert halls are locked and the crowds are staying home. Everyone might dream of the album that launches a larger career, but so often your favorite local band or artist is getting by thanks to a long schedule of gigs and shows.

And what happens when those are gone? Uncertainty.

“Through the Band Junkies I am reaching out to local musicians and encouraging them to keep rocking and writing music and recording songs and posting videos,” says Luke Cimbala, manager of the site The Band Junkies , which promotes local musicians.

“I try to share someone else’s music every day and come up with new content that can take people’s mind off the current situation for a couple minutes. Also I try to connect people that have the equipment and technological ability to film and record with artists that are looking for that.”

The challenge for many is finding new ways to connect to the old crowds. Thankfully in a world full of webcams and laptops, it’s not all that difficult to set up a stream from the living room and jam out. Of course it’s not quite the same, but in its own way the obstacle has opened new avenues of creativity and expression.

Maybe it isn’t perfect, but it’s better than nothing.

“[We’re] trying to get creative with Jonathan and his family in Lemont and me in Houtzdale,” Christie Clancy says of her Hops & Vines bandmate Jonathan McVerry. “So we're trying different ways to record and share and go live. We're also looking for fun ways to get our audiences involved in our videos from submitting their requests for our a cappella pieces or mini virtual shows, to getting them to submit clapping and dancing and be in our videos.”

The good news, these stories aren’t unique, with dozens of bands and artists calling State College and Centre County home. And a little bit of teamwork can go a very long way in a community trying to hold it all together.

For example, the Centre County United Way is hosting #LIVEUNITEDLive from 6-10 p.m. Friday, a Facebook Live concert with 25 local acts performing from home or other spaces where they can practice physical distancing.The concert will be accompanied by an opportunity for community members to donate online in support of Centre County United Way's 28 partner agencies, which face increasing demand while being unable to hold typical fundraisers that provide substantial assistance each year.

It's a chance to reconnect with audiences and support the local community during a unique and trying time.

Of course one concert won't’ solve everything for local musicians. Bands and artists will continue to share their work virtually, hoping to see you at their next online concert.

“Outside of sending money and buying merch, simply sharing a band's video with your friends and family on social media goes a long way,” Cimbala said. “Maybe commenting 'This is a great band in my hometown,' too. It's no different than playing in a bar. We all love getting tips, but a compliment and spreading the word are the next best things.”

And if nothing else, for the first time in a long time, bands can finally watch each other's gigs. A change from all those late nights spent hauling amps and guitars across town. It might be better to be busy, but not being alone helps.

Especially during a time when bands, their fans and the friends all have to keep their distance.

“During normal times, we often lament that we can't see our musician friends perform more often because we all have shows at the same times at different places,” McVerry said. “So, a silver-lining, we can hop online and see them do their thing. We can share their posts, get others involved and, of course, encourage folks to support the cause too. It's true that we're all in this together.”