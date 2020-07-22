Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred July 22, 2020 on East High Street in downtown Bellefonte. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BELLEFONTE — A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning in downtown Bellefonte .

The 36-year-old woman — whose name has not been released pending family notifications — was hit by the truck shortly after 8 a.m. on East High Street near the intersection with Allegheny Street, state police on the scene said.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were interviewing the driver and the crash is under investigation, police said.

Crash reconstruction was ongoing as of 11 a.m. and High Street was expected to remain closed between Spring and Allegheny streets until at least noon.

Bellefonte and Pennsylvania State police, Bellefonte, Mount Nittany and Pleasant Gap Fire Company EMS, and Logan and Undine fire companies responded.