The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts won't take place on the streets of downtown State College in 2020, but the 54th annual event is taking place virtually. Onward State file photo | Mikey Mandarino

Although the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts' usual festivities in downtown State College and on Penn State's campus were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still celebrate the 54th annual festival virtually today through Sunday.

More than 150 juried artists and craftsmen will still present and offer a wide variety of their art in the festival’s Virtual Sidewalk Sale. Ranging from basketry to ceramics to leather goods, artists and craftspeople from across the nation have provided personal statements on their work and links to purchase. Many artists are also offering Arts Fest coupon codes in their statements.

Additionally, Arts Fest performers are offering a mix of live and on-demand events in place of performances at outdoor and indoor stages. Musicians, comedians, artists, and dance instructors will go live on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and Zoom, while on-demand events will primarily be on YouTube. Below, you’ll find this weekend’s live music schedule.

Thursday, July 9 — Revamped (12 p.m.), William Ryan (7 p.m.)

— Revamped (12 p.m.), William Ryan (7 p.m.) Friday, July 10 — JT & The Denicats (12 p.m.), Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells (4 p.m.), Alasdair Fraser (7 p.m.), Velveeta (9 p.m.)

— JT & The Denicats (12 p.m.), Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells (4 p.m.), Alasdair Fraser (7 p.m.), Velveeta (9 p.m.) Saturday, July 11 — Hops and Vines (12 p.m.), Triple A Blues Bands (4 p.m.), Trout Fishing in America (7 p.m.), Anchor and Arrow (9 p.m.)

In addition, Happy Valley Improv will make its second Arts Fest appearance on July 9 at 9 p.m.

Live and on-demand events also include demonstrations, workshops and studio tours. See the full schedule here.

Specialty food and beverage products that have become a festival staple can still be purchased online. Village Eatinghouse, University Wine Company, Suhey Peppers, Torchbearer Sauces, and more have linked their online shops and may provide discounts and free shipping this weekend, too.

BookFest 2020 will take place over three days instead of one this year. All events require registration and will take place via Schlow Library’s Zoom rooms. Nationally acclaimed authors Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella will discuss their latest works on Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

A wide variety of clothing, accessories, puzzles, and more can be purchased through the festival’s official merchandise booth. This year’s post is also available for sale for $15, and a portion of the proceeds will support Arts Fest through the Purchase With A Purpose program.

Although we can’t attend Arts Fest in person this year, it’s important to continue supporting the local business owners, artists, and organizers who make it happen. Virtual attendees are encouraged to follow Arts Fest on social media for updates this weekend and take part in the festivities to keep the State College tradition alive.