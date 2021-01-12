Centre County Adds 55 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 7,275
Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 9,840, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 7,275 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.
The county also had 57 additional negative test results over the weekend, increasing its total to 53,752. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,914 new negatives for a total of 3,403,160.
DOH reported five new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 158. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
With 227 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 18,080.
According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 43 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. DOH data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation hospitals.
Statewide, 5,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,060 in ICU and 639 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning.
Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported seven new cases among residents and one among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 628 resident cases, 132 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.
An estimated 74% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 650,116 are confirmed and 83,313 are probable. In Centre County, 9,209 are confirmed and 631 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,546 confirmed [+7], 194 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,694 confirmed [+13], 101 probable [+2]
16802 (University Park): 796 confirmed [+1], 20 probable
16803 (State College): 783 confirmed [+4], 73 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 621 confirmed [+4], 32 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 286 confirmed [+2], 36 probable [+1]
16841 (Howard): 253 confirmed [+6], 24 probable
16845 (Karthaus): 213 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 182 confirmed [+3], 24 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 177 confirmed, 22 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 162 confirmed, 14 probable
16844 (Julian): 116 confirmed [+6], 8 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 89 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe): 74 confirmed, 5 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark): 70 confirmed [+1], 9 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence): 49 confirmed, 9 probable
16854 (Millheim): 48 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]
16820 (Aaronsburg): 43 confirmed, 7 probable
16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon): 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville): 25 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20 confirmed [+1]
16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed
16804 (State College): 8 confirmed
16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed
16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed
16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,925 [+63] total cases, Clearfield has 4,883 [+61], Mifflin has 3,824 [+26], Huntingdon has 3,490 [+36], Union has 3,452 [+36] and Clinton has 2,248 [+23].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
