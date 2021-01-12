Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 12, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 9,840, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 7,275 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.

The county also had 57 additional negative test results over the weekend, increasing its total to 53,752. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,914 new negatives for a total of 3,403,160.

DOH reported five new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 158. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 227 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 18,080.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 43 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. DOH data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation hospitals.

Statewide, 5,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,060 in ICU and 639 on ventilators, as of Tuesday morning.